ICE Is Fining Immigrants For Not Obeying Deportation Orders

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is imposing civil fines on immigrants with outstanding deportation orders and immigrants who have agreed to voluntarily leave the country for every day that they remain in the U.S., the agency said in a statement Wednesday. The agency cited President Donald Trump's January 2017 executive order as the impetus for collecting the fines. In that executive order, Trump called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, to "issue guidance and promulgate regulations" to facilitate the "assessment and collection of all fines and penalties" from immigrants residing without authorization in the U.S. Jeremy McKinney,...

