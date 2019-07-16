The DOJ's Changing Expectations For Antitrust Compliance

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- On July 11, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim announced that the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice is reversing its long-standing policy of insisting on guilty pleas for companies involved in criminal violations of the antitrust laws that do not otherwise qualify for leniency under the division’s Corporate Leniency Policy.[1] This shift opens a new path to a potential deferred prosecution agreement for companies with “effective” antitrust compliance programs, measured under new guidance issued by the division for evaluating such programs.[2] The guidance provides a detailed set of factors that Antitrust Division attorneys are to consider in assessing, among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS