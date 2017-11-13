Atty Gets $230K In Pregnancy Bias Suit Against Former Firm

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge awarded an attorney nearly $230,000 on Wednesday in her suit accusing her former law firm of firing her when she disclosed her pregnancy and asked for maternity leave. In a brief filing, U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer awarded Jessica Hernandez $229,498 in her suit claiming Katz Law Office Ltd. violated federal civil rights law when it fired her in May 2016 after an alleged conversation with the firm's owner about her plans for working after giving birth later that summer. Judge Pallmeyer had strong words for the firm during a hearing back in February. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS