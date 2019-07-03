E.ventures Closes $400M In Fintech, Software-Focused Funds

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- California-based venture capital firm e.ventures said Wednesday it has closed two oversubscribed funds totaling $400 million that will be used to target software as a service and fintech companies. E.ventures said it closed a U.S.-focused fund with $225 million and a European-focused fund that landed $175 million in commitments. The firm said in a statement that the funds will make investments of $1.5 million to $10 million in various technology startups including fintech and software-as-a-service companies. The firm noted the funds will target early stage companies in Pre-A with traction, Series A and Series B stages. "A core tenet of our...

