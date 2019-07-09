Bracewell Adds Energy Finance Atty From Pillsbury

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has brought on board to its New York City office a former Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP attorney with decades of experience in energy finance. Catherine Hood started at the firm's corporate and securities group in late June, where she will continue her core work of energy company finance. She helps utilities and energy companies secure financing through unsecured notes, tax-exempt debt, green bonds and other types of offerings. She also handles commercial lending transactions. Hood said she knew people at Bracewell before her move and was familiar with its collaborative culture. She was also drawn to the firm...

