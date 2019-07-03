Calif. Co. Can't Block 'Grisly' Anti-Abortion Protest Pics

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday ruled that the owner of the Irvine Spectrum and Fashion Island shopping centers can’t prohibit anti-abortion activists from protesting in the malls with “grisly or gruesome displays,” saying such a restriction violates the Golden State’s constitution. The appeals court largely upheld the lower court’s ruling, which had allowed the mall owner, The Irvine Co., to restrict the demonstrators to certain areas and prevent them from wearing body cameras, in addition to denying them monetary damages. But Tuesday’s decision, penned by Judge Richard M. Aronson, said “the ban on grisly or gruesome displays is a different...

