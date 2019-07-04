Alstom Seeks To Appeal Bribery Conviction Over Tunisia Deal

Law360, London (July 4, 2019, 5:25 PM BST) -- The British subsidiary of French energy and transportation giant Alstom SA urged an appeals court on Thursday to overturn its conviction over an overseas contracts bribery scandal, arguing that the trial was unfair because the directors at the heart of the charges were absent. Alstom Network UK Ltd. is appealing against its conviction on one count of conspiracy to corrupt. A jury in London found Alstom guilty in April 2018 of making a €2.4 million ($2.7 million) bribe to another company, Construction et Gestion Nevco Inc., to secure an €85 million contract for infrastructure and trams in Tunisia. Alexander Cameron QC, representing...

