Pensions Watchdog Can Chase Philip Green’s Foreign Assets

Law360, London (July 8, 2019, 1:38 PM BST) -- Lawmakers said on Monday that Britain's pensions regulator has the power to target millionaire businessman Philip Green’s overseas assets and force his wife to pay money she has pledged to help plug his holding company’s pension deficit of more than £500 million ($625 million). The Work and Pensions Committee said the watchdog, known as TPR, has confirmed that its powers "are not restricted by jurisdiction” and that it has “pursued parties located overseas in the past.” TPR’s letter to the committee, dated July 3, comes after the cross-party panel asked the regulator to say whether it has the power to compel Arcadia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS