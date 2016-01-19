Ex-NYU Prof Fired For 'Bizarre' Email Conduct, School Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A former New York University School of Medicine assistant professor who claimed she was canned after she started resisting a supervising doctor's sexual advances was actually fired because of "unprofessional and bizarre" behavior, the school told a New York federal court said as part of its bid to toss her lawsuit. The university, its med school and the NYU Langone Medical Center said in a Sunday letter to the court that they should be able to escape the remainder of Irina Mikolaenko's lawsuit, which made sex discrimination and harassment allegations among other claims. NYU said she was fired after she spent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS