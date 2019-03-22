Johns Manville Wins Dismissal Of Insulation Monopoly Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway-owned construction company has won its bid to escape a suit challenging its dominance of the industrial-grade insulation market, after a Colorado federal court found that a competitor that brought the suit failed to present sufficient monopoly claims to justify relief. Chase Manufacturing Inc., which operates as Thermal Pipe Shields, did not prove that Berkshire’s Johns Manville Corp.'s alleged misconduct, including deliberately threatening customers and disparaging Thermal Pipe's products to suppress competition, had actually “foreclosed a substantial share in the [insulation] market or plaintiff’s ability to compete in that market,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS