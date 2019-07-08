$15 Minimum Wage Backers Unfazed By CBO's Mixed Review

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Workers' advocates renewed calls for lawmakers to lift the federal minimum wage to $15 Monday after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said such an increase would lift more than 1 million workers out of poverty while leaving as many more jobless. The office, which analyzes the costs of legislative proposals, issued a report Monday examining the effects of raising the minimum wage by 2025. It said an increase would likely lift wages for 17 million workers making less than $15 and move about 1.3 million workers above the poverty line. It also said 1.3 million other workers would lose jobs, and...

