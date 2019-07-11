Manatt Phelps Lands Emerging Cos., VC Partner In SF

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An attorney who specializes in guiding companies through what he called the corporate life cycle has joined Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP as an emerging companies and venture capital partner in San Francisco, the firm said this week. Richard McDerby, who said his first day at the firm was July 1, joined Manatt Phelps after spending seven years at a firm he helped found — Osborn McDerby LLP. McDerby told Law360 in an interview Wednesday that he was motivated to join Manatt Phelps by the broad services the firm offers as well as the changing legal and technological landscape, to which he...

