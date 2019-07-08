Key Contractor Might Cut Off Philly Hospital In Ch. 11

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A crucial service provider at Philadelphia’s Hahnemann University Hospital threatened Monday to make good on an announced July 12 service cutoff barring approval of key concessions for an unsecured creditor committee in the hospital's wider Delaware Chapter 11 bankruptcy loan. Tenet Healthcare Services — which is owed more than $50 million by Hahnemann and ranks as its largest unsecured creditor — issued the threat three days after Pennsylvania’s attorney general sought court approval to intervene in the case to block or delay the closing. Pennsylvania officials already have issued a cease-and-desist order and appointed a government manager to assure protection of public interests...

