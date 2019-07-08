Antitrust Group Wants Google's $2.6B Looker Deal Scrutinized

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice should take a hard look at Google's $2.6 billion plan to scoop up a data science company in light of the quick consolidation that has been happening in the cloud computing industry, an antitrust watchdog said Monday. The American Antitrust Institute asked the agency to probe whether the buyout of business intelligence company Looker Data Sciences Inc. could harm competition in the industry known for the "rapid acquisition of smaller, potential, or nascent rivals." "The acquisition will eliminate Looker as a leading independent rival in the data analytics and [business intelligence] market," the group said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS