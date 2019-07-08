Connect Airways' Flybe Buy Cleared For Takeoff, EU Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Europe's antitrust authority has greenlighted Connect Airways' takeover of British regional airline Flybe Ltd., provided the newly bolstered consortium opens up certain routes between the U.K., the Netherlands and France for competing airlines. The European Commission announced its approval of the deal Friday, allowing Connect Airways — a British consortium made up of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Aviation and Cyrus Capital Partners LP — to add Flybe to its portfolio for £2.2 million ($2.8 million). The authority had initially flagged concerns regarding the dominance that Flybe's addition would give the consortium in the market for flights between Birmingham, England, Amsterdam and Paris....

