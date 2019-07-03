Venmo Hits Startup Loan App 'Lenmo' With Trademark Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- PayPal, the owner of the popular payment app Venmo, is suing a startup platform called Lenmo for trademark infringement, calling the similar name an "obvious imitation" aimed at "deceiving customers." In a July 3 lawsuit, PayPal Inc. said that consumers will think Lenmo Inc. — the owner of a new app that connects small investors to borrowers — is somehow connected to Venmo, the most popular payment app in the country. "PayPal's mission is to bring its customers reliable and secure payment services they can trust," the company wrote. "By deceiving customers and getting a free ride on the Venmo brand,...

