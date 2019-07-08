US Challenges India's Retaliatory Duties At WTO

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has accused India at the World Trade Organization of violating global trade rules by hiking tariffs on U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump administration's national security duties on steel and aluminum. The administration on Thursday said that India's tariffs violate the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and other rules because they unfairly single out U.S. goods and exceed India's WTO tariff rates without proper cause. India issued the retaliatory tariffs in June, setting duties as high as 70% on 28 products including almonds and apples, according to the BBC. The tariffs were in response to Trump's refusal to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS