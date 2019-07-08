M7 Buys 5 Polish Properties In 3 Deals Totaling €65M

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- M7 Real Estate said Monday that it has landed three assets, spanning five offices, that also feature light industrial and logistics aspects in a deployment of its Poland-focused fund for a total of €65 million ($72.9 million). M7 Real Estate Ltd. said it has acquired the assets in Poland through three transactions that saw the firm deploy €65 million from its €120 million M7 Polish Active Fund, comprising three mixed-use office and logistics assets in Wrocław and two Grade A office buildings in Warsaw. In April, M7 invested €45 million of the M7 Polish Active Fund to acquire three multi-let office...

