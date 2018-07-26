Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Blocks Kasowitz's Unreported Chemical Risk Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday shot down Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP's whistleblower lawsuit against four chemical companies, rejecting the firm's argument that the businesses' alleged failure to report certain substances' health risks can serve as the basis for a False Claims Act action.

A unanimous three-judge panel said BASF Corp., Covestro LLC, Dow Chemical Co. and Huntsman International LLC can't be sued under the FCA for allegedly failing to disclose chemical information as required under the Toxic Substances Control Act to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Kasowitz was seeking billions of dollars in damages.

The firm had argued that the manufacturers violated TSCA...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

3375 False Claims Act

Date Filed

July 26, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies