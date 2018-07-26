DC Circ. Blocks Kasowitz's Unreported Chemical Risk Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday shot down Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP's whistleblower lawsuit against four chemical companies, rejecting the firm's argument that the businesses' alleged failure to report certain substances' health risks can serve as the basis for a False Claims Act action. A unanimous three-judge panel said BASF Corp., Covestro LLC, Dow Chemical Co. and Huntsman International LLC can't be sued under the FCA for allegedly failing to disclose chemical information as required under the Toxic Substances Control Act to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Kasowitz was seeking billions of dollars in damages. The firm had argued that the manufacturers violated TSCA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS