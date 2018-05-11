Dad Fights Oxford's Bid To Nix Suit Over Son's Benefits Denial

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A father and son have urged a Utah federal judge not to toss their suit alleging that Oxford Health Plans violated federal health and benefits laws by denying coverage for the son’s mental health and substance use treatment, arguing the claims weren’t foreclosed by a class action against United Behavioral Health. In their opposition to Oxford’s motion to dismiss, the father and son — identified only as Jonathan and Daniel Z., respectively — told the court that the insurer wrongly contended that they couldn’t bring the case because they were class members in Wit v. United Behavioral Health, a separate case...

