Most FBI Bias Accusers Can Keep Names Secret, Judge Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has let 10 of 11 women anonymously accusing the Federal Bureau of Investigation of mistreating female trainees keep their names secret over concerns that unmasking them would jeopardize their safety and their work. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell largely granted the women’s third motion to proceed under pseudonyms after they shored up arguments that their privacy outweighs the public and bureau’s interests in disclosing their names. Because many of them work in law enforcement — in some cases undercover — they have good reasons for staying out of the public eye, the judge said. But Judge...

