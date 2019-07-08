Puerto Rico Oversight Board Sues To Stop Benefits Law

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's financial oversight board has asked a federal judge to overrule a recently enacted law it said will undermine the board's fiscal plans by transferring $1.7 billion in employee benefit costs from local municipalities to the commonwealth. In a complaint filed July 3, the board said the law "explicitly" reverses the fiscal plan's requirements for employee benefits by relieving municipalities from contributing to the pension and health insurance costs of their employees and was enacted against the board's advice in direct violation of the Puerto Rico Oversight Management and Economic Stability Act. "The prevention of such ill-advised legislative efforts is...

