2nd Circ. Backs Toss Of Brazilian Financier's Citibank Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel declined Monday to revive a lawsuit alleging Citibank helped cook up a bogus criminal case in Brazil against financier Daniel Valente Dantas as part of an effort to force his Opportunity investment businesses to release billions of dollars in claims against the bank in 2008. The suit from Dantas, his business partner Dorio Ferman, Opportunity Asset Management Ltda. and other Opportunity entities sought damages from Citibank for allegedly strong-arming them into the 2008 settlement. But in a summary order, the three-judge appellate panel ruled that these claims for duress were correctly thrown out by a Manhattan federal...

