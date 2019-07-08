Fla. Court Reverses Itself On Tax Break Dispute Process

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Following en banc review, a Florida state appeals court on Monday reversed its own decision that a county property appraiser was barred from revisiting an administrative board's approval of a tax exemption after he declined to seek court review of the board's decision several years earlier. The majority of the First District agreed with Alachua County appraiser Edward A. Crapo that Florida's tax dispute framework does not apply to the doctrine of administrative finality decisions of county value adjustment boards, so his decision not to seek circuit court review of the county board's 2008 approval of an exemption for a Gainesville acupuncture...

