Fed. Circ. Upholds Rejection Of Smartphone Remote Patent

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a decision rejecting an application from Universal Electronics for a patent on a system that allows a smartphone to be used as a TV remote control, despite the lack of a “high degree of specificity” in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision. While acknowledging the PTAB’s decision could have been more detailed, the court in a 2-1 decision said there was substantial evidence to support the board’s finding that Universal Electronics’ system would have been obvious based on earlier inventions. “This court has previously upheld board rejections based on obviousness when the board’s ‘path...

