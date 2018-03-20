Fed. Circ. Backs Verizon's Alice Win On 3 Targeted Ad Patents

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court rightly found that claims from three Bridge and Post Inc. targeted advertising patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, a split Federal Circuit panel has ruled. All three judges on the panel agreed Friday that U.S. Patent Nos. 7,657,594 and 9,659,314 are too abstract for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act, but Circuit Judge William Bryson alone thought 8,862,747 cleared the abstraction bar. The ruling overall was a victory for Verizon Communications Inc., which challenged the patents after facing infringement allegations. Verizon has also successfully gotten the Patent Trial and Appeal...

