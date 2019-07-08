NY Tax Minutes: Final SALT Regs And 2 Post-Budget Changes

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The Fourth of July fireworks may be over but there’s still plenty to see on the New York tax front. In this month’s edition of NY Tax Minutes, we take a look at the Internal Revenue Service’s final state and local tax, or SALT, regulations addressing potential workarounds to the SALT deduction cap. We also highlight two noteworthy post-budget changes to New York’s tax law and look in on the past month’s important state tax decisions and opinions. This time around, we focus on decisions from both the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the New York State...

