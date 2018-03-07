Louis Vuitton Can't Register 'Apogée' Trademark

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Louis Vuitton can't register the word "Apogée" as a trademark for perfume, the Federal Circuit has ruled, despite the luxury giant's contention that no one would confuse a $350 perfume for an $11 bottle of shampoo sold under a company's "ApHogee" hair care line. The Federal Circuit affirmed TTAB's rejection of Louis Vuitton's attempt to trademark "Apogée" for a perfume in light of KAB Brands' registered marks for its "ApHogee" hair care line. In an 11-page nonprecedential opinion published Friday, the appellate panel upheld the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's February 2018 rejection of Louis Vuitton Malletier's application for a trademark registration on...

