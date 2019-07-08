Internet Infrastructure Startup Nabs $117M From Investors

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- DriveNets, a software startup focused on internet infrastructure, said Monday that it has raised $117 million from a group of private investors that includes Bessemer Venture Partners and Pitango Growth, plus a former top executive at data storage company Seagate Technology PLC and the chairman of Microsoft Corp. The Series A funding round was led by Bessemer Venture and Pitango Growth, according to a statement. It includes participation from others, such as Steve Luczo, chairman of Seagate and its former CEO; Mark McLaughlin, former CEO of Palo Alto Networks; and John Thompson, a partner at Lightspeed Ventures and chairman of Microsoft....

