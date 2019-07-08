Canada To Pay Tribe $114M Over Cattle Mismanagement

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Canadian government has agreed to pay the Blood Tribe about CA$150 million ($114.5 million) to settle a claim over the government’s mismanagement of the tribe’s cattle during the early 20th century. The deal, which was reached in January but given final approval by both parties July 4, resolves the mismanagement of assets claim brought by the tribe over the government’s handling of the tribe's ranching industry and resources on the reserve between 1894 and 1923, according to a government statement. The agreement was reached through negotiation between the government and the tribe, and approved by tribe members in a March...

