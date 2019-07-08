Fed. Circ. Says Tomato Growers Can't Stop Commerce Probe

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has denied a group of Mexican tomato growers' petition for an injunction on a decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to resume an anti-dumping investigation into tomato imports, siding with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday. Since 1996, the Department of Commerce and the tomato growers have had an agreement in which the department would not conduct an anti-dumping investigation as long as the tomato growers agreed not to sell tomatoes below a certain price. The agreement to stave off the investigation has been restarted several times since, most recently in 2013. However, the department...

