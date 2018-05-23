Insurers Freed From Landlord's Battle Over Dog Poop Damage

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal court ruled Monday that a commercial landlord’s insurer doesn’t have to cover property damage allegedly caused by a former tenant’s failure to properly dispose of dog waste at its pet grooming business. The court also held that the groomer’s insurer has no duty to cover it in the landlord’s resulting lawsuit. In a pair of orders, Senior U.S. District Judge Steven J. McAuliffe granted summary judgment to Merchants Mutual Insurance Co., which had issued a policy covering landlord Cam-Sam Real Estate Holding LLC’s commercial building in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Sentinel Insurance Co., which insured Can-Sam’s former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS