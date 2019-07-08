Colombian Ex-Minister Can't Shake Extradition Order

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined Monday to block the U.S. Department of State from sending a former Colombian agriculture minister and presidential candidate home to face an embezzlement conviction, saying it is up to the executive branch to determine the validity of an extradition treaty between the countries. In a published opinion denying Andres Felipe Arias Leiva's challenge to the federal government's decision to comply with Colombia's request, the Eleventh Circuit stressed that courts' role in reviewing extraditions and recognizing treaties is narrow. “Courts lack the authority — not to mention the expertise — to dispute the wisdom of these political judgments,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS