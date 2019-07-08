Investors Can't Block Sporting Goods Co. Sale, Chancery Told

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Investors who accused a sporting goods manufacturer of wrongly erasing their power to block a $40 million company sale failed to show a clear right in the business’ limited liability company agreement, an attorney for the LLC and its managers argued in Chancery Court on Monday. Gregory V. Varallo of Richards Layton & Finger, P.A., counsel to Pro Performance Sports LLC, its CEO and managing members said during dismissal arguments before Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that LLC contract drafters “knew how to call for a class vote when they wanted one” in LLC agreements and didn’t call for the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS