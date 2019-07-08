Health Groups Challenge Trump's Power Plant Emissions Rule

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Two public health groups launched the first of what's expected to be many court challenges to the Trump administration's replacement of the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan in the D.C. Circuit on Monday, saying the replacement ignores the consequences of climate change. The American Lung Association and the American Public Health Association launched their challenge in court shortly after the Affordable Clean Energy rule was published in the Federal Register. The ACE rule, finalized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June, replaces and is more limited in scope than the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which aimed to reduce greenhouse gas...

