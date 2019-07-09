Dem Senators Seek DHS Info On NC Voting System Failures

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- 2020 presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar has joined a fellow Democratic senator in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide details about voting equipment issues that took place in North Carolina during the 2016 election. Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., wrote to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Friday demanding information about the agency's response to electronic poll book malfunctions that caused long delays for Durham County, North Carolina, voters during the last presidential election. On the day of the election, the county's electronic poll books failed, forcing county officials to switch to paper-based voter rolls. This resulted...

