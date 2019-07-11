Recent Trends In California's AI Regulation Efforts

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence promises great innovation and economic growth, but also raises significant — and often new — risks and concerns, particularly when it comes to discrimination and data privacy. There had not been much effort to regulate AI by Congress or the state governments in the years past, but 2018 and 2019 saw significant increases in legislative activities relating to AI. And California is at the forefront of AI regulation, as it has been with data privacy and other areas of law. California’s Legislative Activities California Adopts the Asilomar AI Principles On Sept. 7, 2018, California unanimously adopted Assembly Concurrent Resolution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS