IP Protection Still Elusive For Data Compilations In US And EU

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- In many areas of research and development, businesses justifiably expect to be able to protect their innovations. In data projects, businesses today often pay dearly to license third-party data, collect data from their customers and business partners, organize that data into useful databases, improve the quality of the data and analyze those databases for business gain. For example, International Data Corporation reported in a study dated Sept. 19, 2018, that spending on AI systems will reach $77.6 billion in 2022, up from approximately $24 billion in 2018. Of that amount, an estimated 40% will be dedicated to the development of AI...

