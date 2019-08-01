Global 20: Norton Rose Fulbright

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has continued to establish itself as a global force with its worldwide industry groupings, advising on big-ticket transactions, such as Randgold Resources’ merger creating an $18 billion company and Danaos’ $2.2 billion restructuring, and once again earning a spot on Law360's Global 20 list. Norton Rose Fulbright Global headcount: 3,768 Total offices: 56 Offices by Region: North America: 18 Europe: 14 Asia-Pacific: 13 Middle East: 4 South America: 2 Africa: 5 With 56 offices across 29 different countries, Norton Rose is able to advise its clients on the global risks and implications of their activities in a...

