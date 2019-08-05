Global 20: Herbert Smith Freehills

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills saw continued growth in emerging markets, represented clients connected to the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and kept up its dominance in the arbitration market with a big win for Costa Rica, once again earning a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list. Herbert Smith Freehills Global headcount: 2,417 Total offices: 27 Offices by Region: North America: 1 Europe: 10 Asia-Pacific: 13 Middle East: 2 Africa: 1 With 27 offices collaborating across numerous regions of the globe, and a diverse range of successful or rising practices, the global firm made big waves in South...

