Weather Co. Sues Co-Founder Over Stock, Patent Disputes

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Weather technology company ClimaCell Inc. filed a lawsuit against one of its co-founders in Massachusetts federal court Monday, alleging she tried to sell off her shares and secure a patent in violation of her parting agreements with the company. ClimaCell says Israeli professor Hagit Messer-Yaron, one of its four co-founders, negotiated a separation agreement with the company in 2016 that let her maintain shares worth 25% of the shares of whichever other co-founder had the highest holding. But Messer-Yaron violated the agreement this year, ClimaCell alleges, by looking to sell her shares to an investor and then get new shares from...

