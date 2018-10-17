Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nursing Home Operator Owes $2M To Brain Clinic: 7th Circ.

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday backed a lower court's decision granting a Milwaukee brain injury center over $2 million in its suit claiming a nursing home facility operator that housed its operations misused funds collected for services, rejecting the managing member's contention the center did not "own" the redirected money.

William Nicholson, the managing member of nursing home operator Milwaukee Health Care LLC, argued among other things that the nonprofit Milwaukee Center for Independence Inc. did not have an ownership interest in the funds that were collected for its services and therefore cannot pursue its claims of conversion and civil theft....

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Other Contract Actions

Date Filed

October 17, 2018

