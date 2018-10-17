Nursing Home Operator Owes $2M To Brain Clinic: 7th Circ.

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday backed a lower court's decision granting a Milwaukee brain injury center over $2 million in its suit claiming a nursing home facility operator that housed its operations misused funds collected for services, rejecting the managing member's contention the center did not "own" the redirected money. William Nicholson, the managing member of nursing home operator Milwaukee Health Care LLC, argued among other things that the nonprofit Milwaukee Center for Independence Inc. did not have an ownership interest in the funds that were collected for its services and therefore cannot pursue its claims of conversion and civil theft....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS