DOJ Asks DC Circ. To Halt Dems' Emoluments Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday urged the D.C. Circuit to block a suit by congressional Democrats accusing President Donald Trump of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause by illegally profiting from his private businesses while in office, saying the case “rests on a host of novel and flawed constitutional premises.” The administration said in a brief that the court should halt or at least pause the case while it considers the request. Otherwise, the records produced through "intrusive discovery" into Trump’s personal financial affairs “would undoubtedly be publicized and used to distract and harass the president,” the administration said....

