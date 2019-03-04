Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Laser Surgery Chain Workers Win Cert. In Layoffs Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday granted a bid by former employees of Tampa-based Laser Spine Institute LLC to certify a class of workers who say they were laid off without the 60-day advance notice required by federal law when the institute closed all of its remaining surgical centers.

U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday certified a class of former LSI workers whose rights under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, better known as the WARN Act, were allegedly violated when LSI had a massive layoff on March 1 without giving employees any advance notice.

The judge also...

Case Information

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 4, 2019

