US Slaps Tariffs On Fabricated Steel From Mexico, China

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. will collect preliminary tariffs on fabricated structural steel imports from Mexico and China after the U.S. Commerce Department found Monday that exporters from these countries have benefited from unfair government subsidies. Commerce’s preliminary findings will tee up countervailing duties on structural steel imports from Mexico and China. The agency spared Canadian steel from the preliminary duties because it found that subsidy rates were negligible for both of the companies it examined. With the preliminary findings on the books, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers based on the rates in its initial...

