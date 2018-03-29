Electric Car Patents Will Swallow Competition, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit’s decision to nix electric vehicle charging station patents under Alice did not “swallow all of patent law,” and in fact upholding the patents would swallow up its competitors instead, a tech company told the Federal Circuit on Monday. SemaConnect urged the full Federal Circuit on Monday to reject rival ChargePoint’s bid for rehearing, warning that a monopoly would result if ChargePoint is allowed to patent an abstract idea. Shooting back against ChargePoint’s assertion that the Federal Circuit swallowed up patent law when it axed four of its patents under Alice, SemaConnect told the court that, “to allow ChargePoint...

