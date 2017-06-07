6th Circ. Flips Auto Parts Maker's $25M Flood Coverage Win

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has upended a lower court's ruling that Federal-Mogul LLC's insurer must pay $25 million to cover the auto parts maker's financial losses from the flood-related shutdown of a factory in Thailand. A three-judge panel on Monday overturned U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds' 2015 decision that Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania owes Federal-Mogul coverage for lost production when its plant was shuttered due to flood damage, saying the judge wrongly found that a flood sublimit in the policy only applies to property damage and not "time element," or economic, losses. The $30 million sublimit, which the...

