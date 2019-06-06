Sanofi, Eisai Back Lilly's $20M Cialis Patent Loss Challenge

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and Eisai on Monday threw their support behind Eli Lilly, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's $20 million ruling finding that Lilly infringed a patent when marketing its Cialis drug. Indianapolis-based Lilly filed a writ of certiorari last month asking the high court to review a Federal Circuit decision upholding a lower court's finding that Lilly had infringed German company Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR's patent when marketing its erectile dysfunction drug Cialis to also treat enlarged prostates. The Federal Circuit rejected Lilly's claims that Erfindergemeinschaft's patent was invalid, though it didn't elaborate on its rationale....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS