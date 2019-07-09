British Insurance Exec Gets 7-Year Ban For Negligence

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 12:00 PM BST) -- An insurance broker has been banned for seven years for negligence, a U.K. government agency said on Tuesday, after his company was linked to a suspected pensions scheme scam. Ivor Jenkins, who was ran Optimum Financial Solutions Ltd., has been barred from acting as a company director for seven years after the Insolvency Service found he had been negligent in administering a pension scheme. The order, which came into force on June 28, means Jenkins cannot become involved in promoting, setting up or managing a company for seven years. Optimum, which was authorized by financial regulators, traded as an insurance agent and...

