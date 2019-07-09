Marriott Faces £99M UK Fine For Massive Data Breach

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 3:17 PM BST) -- Britain's data-security regulator said Tuesday that it plans to fine the Marriott International hotel group £99 million ($123 million) under Europe’s data protection rules after a cyberbreach at a subsidiary exposed the records of approximately 339 million guests across the globe. The Information Commissioner’s Office has issued a "notice of intention to fine" Marriott International Inc. £99 million ($123 million) for failing to conduct proper due diligence. (AP) The Information Commissioner’s Office has issued a "notice of intention to fine" Marriott International Inc. for failing to conduct proper due diligence to secure the hotel reservations systems of the Starwood hotel chain,...

